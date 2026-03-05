SBI Inducts 5,783 Junior Associates to Strengthen Branch Banking Services

Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, "The induction of the fresh talent pool underscores our sustained commitment to strengthening frontline capabilities and elevating customer experience nationwide. As we chart our path to doubling our total business to Rs 200 lakh crore over the next five to six years, we intend to onboard around 16,000 employees annually to power this growth journey." By building a future-ready, digitally skilled workforce, he said, SBI reaffirms its commitment to delivering superior, technology-led banking experience with trust and consistency.