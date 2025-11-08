US Firms Retreat From Foreign Recruitment: H1-B Hiring Shows Signs of Restraint, Reports Say

As per data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Indian nationals accounted for more than 70% of H1-B visa recipients in 2024, The Economic Times reported. Industry experts at leading universities suggest that international students now apply to more positions than before, often with lower chances of success. Meanwhile, companies are being cautious amid a slowdown in white-collar hiring and the US labour market showing mixed signs of growth. Unemployment among the population aged 22–27 reached 5.8% in April, the highest level since April 2021. Reports say the weakening labour market, coupled with stricter visa rules, may discourage international students from viewing the US as a destination for long-term career prospects.