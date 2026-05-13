Trump Shrugs Off Americans’ Economic Pain Despite Inflation Fears

Trump said stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is his only priority, dismissing concerns over Americans’ financial struggles.
The Iran conflict has pushed crude and gasoline prices higher, intensifying inflation fears ahead of the November midterms.
Trump is expected to discuss the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a high-stakes meeting this week.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the financial struggles of Americans are not a factor in his decision-making. His remarks come against the backdrop of efforts to find a conflict resolution in the Iran-US war, as he stated that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was his top priority.
As per a report by Reuters, when asked to what extent Americans’ financial conditions were affecting his decisions on a deal, Trump said, “Not even a little bit.”
“The only thing that matters, when I’m talking about Iran, is that they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.”
Inflation Threatens Trump's Midterm Standing
As per reports, Trump’s remarks drew massive backlash, with critics arguing that the Trump administration must balance geopolitical objectives with economic impact.
The Iran war, along with rising cost-of-living concerns, is likely to be a setback for Trump ahead of the midterm elections in November.
The Iran war has also sent crude prices soaring, pushing up gasoline prices in the US, as elsewhere, and triggering fears of inflation. US consumer inflation in April rose to the highest level in three years. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% to 3.8%.
According to Trump and his administration, the approach toward an Iran deal is a matter of global and national security, and economic concerns are secondary.
Trump Heads For High-Level Meet with Xi
Trump has headed to a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday. Trump said that he does not think he will need China’s help to end the Iran war.
“I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” Trump said.
Beijing has been playing a crucial role, given that it maintains strong economic ties with Tehran. Over 50% of China’s oil imports pass through the critical chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. Following the immediate blockade, Beijing spoke to Tehran and encouraged it to sit for negotiations with Washington.
Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday and Friday and is widely expected to push Beijing to convince Tehran to strike a deal with Washington and bring a longer-term end to the ongoing conflict.