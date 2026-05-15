PM Modi Condemns Iran Attacks on UAE, Says ‘India Stands Shoulder-to-Shoulder With UAE’

PM Modi condemned the recent attacks on the UAE and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path forward in West Asia.
India and the UAE signed major defence and energy agreements, including pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and LPG supplies.
Modi also emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz must remain “free and open” amid global concerns over energy security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the United Arab Emirates after signing significant bilateral energy and defence deals. The visit to the UAE marks the beginning of his five-day tour covering West Asia and Europe. Modi was welcomed in the UAE by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Airport.
“I thank my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the special gesture of receiving me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to our discussions towards furthering India-UAE ties across key sectors like energy, investment, supply chains, and more,” Modi posted on social media platform X.
In his opening remarks, Modi strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE by Iran. The Iran conflict, now in its third month, has sparked global concerns and taken centre stage at major forums, including the BRICS+ Meeting and the Xi-Trump Summit.
India-UAE Strategic Ties
In his address, Modi referred to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as his “brother” and praised the resilience shown by his leadership during difficult times.
Modi reiterated that India continues to support the Emirati nation and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path forward amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics.
Modi thanked UAE President Al Nahyan for strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and underscored that bilateral cooperation would gain greater momentum in the current global landscape.
Speaking during delegation-level talks, Modi said both sides had agreed to “qualitatively upgrade” ties and had made significant progress in a short span of time. The agreement was initially reached during Al Nahyan’s visit to New Delhi in January.
Iran War Raises Concern
Addressing the ongoing Iran-US war and the broader destabilisation in the West Asia region, Modi said the impact of the conflict was being felt globally and urged all sides to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.
He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain “free and open” while underscoring the importance of respecting international law.
“India stands shoulder-to-shoulder with UAE in every situation, and it will continue to do so. For the restoration of peace and stability, India will extend all possible cooperation,” Modi said.
Defence and Energy Security
Abu Dhabi and New Delhi also signed crucial frameworks for a strategic defence partnership aimed at boosting security cooperation between the two countries.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed on strategic petroleum reserves, alongside a separate agreement on liquefied petroleum gas supplies. Modi’s visit comes just two weeks after the UAE officially exited the OPEC+ cartel, citing strategic and national interests.