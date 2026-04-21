Making his first visit to the Europe, months after India and European Union announced the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in January 2026, PM Modi, according to sources, is likely to embark on a four nation Europe tour next month.
According to the people aware of the matter, the official trip is likely to take place in the middle of the next month.
Notably, the first Indo-Nordic summit was held in 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden followed by the second summit in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2022.
While the third summit was scheduled to be held in 2025 in Norway but it failed to materialise back then.
According to sources, PM Modi is likely to visit Norway next month for the Indo-Nordic summit.
After his visit to Norway, PM Modi according to sources is then likely to embark to Sweden, Netherlands and Italy.
Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs who was on an official visit to India last year in 2025 indicated back then that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Italy in 2026.
“I invited in the name of my Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. I invited the Prime Minister for a trip to Italy. The answer has been yes. 2026 he will be in my country in Italy," he had said.
These back to back visits to European countries comes at a time when the world is witnessing geopolitical turbulences.
While the Russia-Ukraine war has now entered into its fifth year and adding to this, a new war has started in West Asia when the Israel-US duo began the war on February 28 by killing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini.
Since then, the region has been witnessing extreme upheavals along and has globally impacted the energy sector, credits to the blockade of Hormuz Strait by Iran though which 20 per cent of the world's energy trade happens.
This has caused severe crisis in the energy sector and has raised the issue of safety of vessels in the seas.
Notably, PM Modi is expected to travel to France in June to attend the G7 summit.
While India is not a member of G7, it has been invited as a partner country by France, the current chair of this influential multilateral bloc.
It is worthy to note here that the European Union is India’s one of the largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services growing steadily over the years.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in 2024–25, India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU stood at INR 11.5 Lakh Crore (USD 136.54 billion) with exports worth INR 6.4 Lakh Crore (USD 75.85 billion) and imports amounting to INR 5.1 Lakh Crore (USD 60.68 billion).
India-EU trade in services reached INR 7.2 Lakh Crore (USD 83.10 billion) in 2024.