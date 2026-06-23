Pentagon Wants $80 Billion More After Iran War, Will Congress Approve It?

The Pentagon has informed lawmakers that it needs approximately $80 billion in supplemental funding, primarily to cover costs related to the Iran conflict.
Officials say the money would help replenish depleted munitions, repair equipment and strengthen the US defence industrial base.
Lawmakers remain divided over the proposal, which comes as the White House seeks a record $1.5 trillion defence budget and broader spending negotiations continue.
The Pentagon has told senators it needs roughly USD 80 billion, primarily to cover the costs of the US war against Iran, according to AP. Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg called senators last week and notified congressional committees that the $80 billion request was sent to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth lobbied on Capitol Hill on Monday evening, though the OMB has not yet made a formal request to Congress, the report said.
The request adds to a broader White House push for a record $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, representing a nearly 50 per cent increase over current fiscal year funding levels.
Lawmakers Voice Deep Skepticism
Senate Majority Leader John Thune anticipates the impending funding request. When the administration submits the proposal, "we'll work through it and see where the votes are", Thune said.
"We need to make sure we're doing everything we can to replenish, resupply a lot of our munitions that have been depleted - not only just with what's happening with Iran, but prior to that," he added.
Republican Senator Jim Banks offered an alternative rationale for the spending. "To me it's less about the war, it's more about the stockpiles," Banks said. "I would sell it to my state as an investment in our defense industrial base, reshoring defense production to Indiana."
A total spending agreement must precede the Iran supplemental, Senator Jack Reed said. Senator John Hoeven is working to add agricultural aid and disaster relief for California and Hawaii to the package.
Shifting War Cost Estimates
Republicans plan to seek $1.1 trillion through regular appropriations and an additional $350 billion through a party-line vote later this summer. The $80 billion request far exceeds the $29 billion estimate Hegseth gave last month.
That previous figure covered replacing munitions and repairing equipment but excluded rebuilding damaged US military sites. Initial war estimates floated by the Pentagon were much higher at $200 billion, with the first week alone costing $11.3 billion.
He previously defended the costs of confronting a nuclear Iran during a Senate hearing last month, asking, "What is the cost of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon?" He acknowledged the president's decision to confront the threat of a nuclear Iran "comes with cost - and we recognise that."