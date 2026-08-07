Haryana Extends Bonus For Rice Delivery At Procurement Centres For Three Months

The Haryana government has decided to give a bonus to farmers for delivery of rice at procurement centres until June 30 2025, extending the benefit for three months, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.
The state government has already released the bonus for the 2024-25 procurement season for rice delivered up to March 15, 2025.
Considering the challenges faced by rice millers, Saini agreed to extend the bonus for rice delivery up to June 30, 2025, an official statement said.
Saini met representatives of the Rice Millers Association here and discussed various issues related to Custom Milled Rice (CMR) delivery, storage and other challenges faced by rice millers.
The chief minister assured that all issues concerning the rice milling sector would be resolved on a priority basis, the statement said.
During the meeting, representatives of the Association expressed concern that the central government has declined to accept delivery of additional quantities of rice and urged the chief minister to take up the matter with the Centre.
Saini said the central government has set a target of procuring 55 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Haryana during the current procurement season.
However, paddy production in the state has exceeded expectations this year, which was a welcome development.
According to Saini, he has already written to the Centre in this regard, and a meeting was also scheduled.
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The state government stands firmly with rice millers and is committed to resolving every issue faced by them, he said.
The Association also brought to Saini's notice the shortage of storage space for rice and requested that warehousing capacity be enhanced.
The CM said that directions had already been issued to various agencies to augment storage capacity. Also, the process of establishing large warehouses and modern silos has begun to resolve the issue permanently.