Four Years On, Why Is India's Bullion Exchange Still Struggling?

As a result, India's gold imports in April fell to a near 30-year low of around 15 metric tons, excluding the pandemic period, down from 35 tons in April 2025 and an average of about 60 tons a month during the 2025-26 fiscal year. This decline came despite the Akshaya Tritiya festival, the second-biggest gold-buying occasion in India after Dhanteras, falling on April 19 that year. A Mumbai-based bullion dealer at a private bank told Reuters that banks had brought gold into India ahead of the festival, but the shipments remained parked in vaults, with about 8 tons stuck, pending customs clearance without the added tax.