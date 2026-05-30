Hardwyn India Posts Strong FY26 Results, Bets on 30–35% CAGR to Cross ₹1,000 Crore Revenue

Hardwyn India Ltd has outlined one of its most ambitious growth plans to date after reporting strong FY26 financial performance and unveiling a roadmap aimed at crossing ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue by FY32. The architectural hardware and access solutions company reported total income of ₹200.41 crore for FY26, compared to ₹185.37 crore in the previous year, while net profit rose 17.58% year-on-year to ₹13.21 crore. The company also delivered a strong finish to the financial year, reporting fourth-quarter revenue of ₹57.47 crore and net profit of ₹3.43 crore, reflecting healthy demand across its core business segments.