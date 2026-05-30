Hardwyn India Posts Strong FY26 Results, Bets on 30–35% CAGR to Cross ₹1,000 Crore Revenue

Hardwyn India reported FY26 income ₹200.41 crore and net profit ₹13.21 crore (up 17.58%), with Q4 revenue ₹57.47 crore showing healthy demand
Company targets ₹1,000+ crore revenue by FY32 with 30-35% CAGR via seven-pillar strategy covering market expansion, innovation, digital transformation, and margin enhancement
Growth plans include expanding to Western Asia and Tier-II/III cities, premium smart hardware portfolio, institutional partnerships, and D2C e-commerce digital channels
Hardwyn India Ltd has outlined one of its most ambitious growth plans to date after reporting strong FY26 financial performance and unveiling a roadmap aimed at crossing ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue by FY32. The architectural hardware and access solutions company reported total income of ₹200.41 crore for FY26, compared to ₹185.37 crore in the previous year, while net profit rose 17.58% year-on-year to ₹13.21 crore. The company also delivered a strong finish to the financial year, reporting fourth-quarter revenue of ₹57.47 crore and net profit of ₹3.43 crore, reflecting healthy demand across its core business segments.
While the FY26 numbers underscore operational resilience, the bigger story for investors lies in Hardwyn’s long-term vision. The company has set a target of achieving more than ₹1,000 crore in revenue by FY32, implying a projected annual growth rate of 30–35% over the next six years.
Management believes the target will be driven by a structured seven-pillar growth strategy focused on market expansion, product innovation, institutional business development, digital transformation, operational efficiency, sustainability, and margin enhancement.
A significant part of the growth opportunity lies in India’s expanding construction and real estate sectors. Hardwyn plans to deepen its presence across Western Asia alongside Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where demand for branded architectural hardware products continues to rise alongside residential and commercial development. At the same time, the company has been taking up large ticket orders, for which trial orders are underway.
The company is also expanding its product portfolio into premium and smart hardware solutions, including integrated offerings for doors, kitchens, wardrobes, and access control systems. Industry analysts note that bundled solutions typically command higher margins and strengthen customer retention, making them an important growth lever for hardware companies seeking scale.
Another key focus area is the institutional segment. Hardwyn is actively pursuing relationships with real estate developers, infrastructure companies, and government procurement agencies. Such partnerships can provide recurring business opportunities and greater revenue visibility over the long term.
Alongside market expansion, the company is investing heavily in digital transformation. Initiatives such as direct-to-consumer channels, e-commerce partnerships, digital product configurators, and ERP-led operational systems are expected to improve efficiency while supporting scalable growth.
Commenting on the company’s outlook, Managing Director Rubaljeet Singh Sayal said the FY32 target is backed by a detailed execution strategy rather than broad projections.
“Looking ahead, we have set an ambitious yet achievable target of reaching ₹1,000 Crore+ in revenue by FY32, implying a 30–35% CAGR. This is not merely an aspiration; it is backed by a structured, seven-pillar strategy that addresses every dimension of our business,” he said.
As India’s construction, infrastructure, and housing sectors continue to expand, Hardwyn India is positioning itself to capitalize on growing demand for architectural hardware, smart access solutions, and premium building products, while pursuing one of the most ambitious growth roadmaps in its history.