Delhi Taxi, Auto Drivers Call 3-Day Strike From May 21 — Here’s Why

Delhi taxi and auto unions announced a three-day strike demanding immediate fare revisions.
Drivers say fuel prices and operational costs have surged over fifteen years significantly.
Unions warned protests may intensify if Delhi government delays fare hike notification further.
In the wake of the recent surge in fuel prices, commercial vehicle unions in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23 demanding an increase in the fares of taxis and auto-rickshaws.
The All India Motor Transport Congress had on May 18 written to Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Rekha Gupta demanding that the authorities revise fares for the commercial vehicles running in Delhi, a PTI report said.
What’s Causing the Stir
The taxi and auto fares remained unchanged in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years despite a sharp rise in petrol, CNG and diesel prices, reported PTI.
The drivers’ organisations allegedly stated that increasing fuel costs and operational expenses were forcing the commercial vehicle drivers to sustain their livelihoods and support their families.
“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, ‘Chaalak Shakti Union’ has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23,” Anuj Kumar Rathore, Vice-President of Chaalak Shakti Union told PTI.
Larger Protest Could Follow
In addition, the Chaalak Shakti Union warned that the protest could intensify if the government failed to act on their demands. “If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible,” reported PTI quoting the union.
The drivers of commercial vehicles also demanded that “strong policies be formulated to stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers”.
The union reportedly approached the Delhi High Court in 2025, which clearly directed that the problems of taxi driver should be resolved and the taxi fare should be increased, reported PTI citing the Chaalak Shakti Union’s statement. “Despite this, the Delhi government continues to make excuses and delay this matter by saying that the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval,” the statement added.
The drivers also raised concerns about app-based cab companies, alleging that they are raising prices and "acting arbitrarily," while taxi drivers in Delhi are "becoming victims of economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions. Fares for city taxis have not been hiked in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera, has increased manifold," the letter cited by PTI read.
Last week, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had also raised similar concerns in a letter to the chief minister, demanding a fare hike.
The unions said a protest will be held at the Delhi Secretariat as well on May 23.