What Is Mouse-Tracking Software & Why Are Meta Staff Protesting Against It?

Meta employees protested across US offices against new mouse-tracking software by distributing flyers internally
The protest comes ahead of Meta’s planned 10% workforce cuts amid AI-driven restructuring concerns
Many staff fear tracking tools may replace jobs, triggering early labour organising inside Meta
Meta employees across several US offices staged an unusual protest against the company’s new mouse-tracking software, distributing flyers inside the office premises and urging colleagues to oppose the move.
Workers placed pamphlets in meeting rooms, near vending machines and even on toilet paper dispensers, as reported by Reuters. The flyers criticised the software and asked employees whether they wanted to work at an “Employee Data Extraction Factory”.
The protest comes just days before Meta plans to cut nearly 10% of its workforce. Employees have reportedly grown frustrated over the company’s aggressive artificial intelligence push and repeated restructuring efforts.
Many staffers believe the tracking system could eventually help Meta build AI tools capable of replacing parts of their jobs. The anger has also triggered early labour-organising efforts inside the company.
What Is Mouse-Tracking Software?
According to the reports, Meta recently introduced software on employee computers that records mouse movements, clicks and keyboard activity. The company said the data would help train artificial intelligence models designed to perform office tasks automatically.
According to internal memos reviewed by Reuters, the tool also captures limited screen snapshots from selected work-related apps and websites to provide context for the AI systems.
The company said the programme aims to improve AI performance in tasks where models still struggle, including navigating dropdown menus and using keyboard shortcuts during computer-based work.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone defended the technology in a statement. “If we’re building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them,” he said.
Stone said the collected data would only help train Meta’s AI systems and would not affect employee appraisals. He also said the company had measures in place to keep sensitive information safe.
Union Push Begins
The employee backlash has now started expanding beyond internal discussions as meta workers in the UK have launched a unionisation effort with United Tech and Allied Workers, a branch of the Communication Workers Union.
The group also created a recruitment website called “Leanin.uk”, referencing former Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In.
The pamphlets and online petition cited US labour laws protecting employees’ right to organise over workplace conditions. This indicates that concerns around surveillance and job security have started turning into organised resistance.
Eleanor Payne, an organiser with United Tech and Allied Workers, sharply criticised Meta’s AI strategy. In a statement, she said workers were facing “devastating job cuts, draconian surveillance” and pressure to help train systems that could eventually replace them.