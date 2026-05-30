TPCI Inks Pact with NERAMAC to Promote Exports from Northeastern States

TPCI signed MoU with NERAMAC to promote North East India products and strengthen regional economic development through enhanced market access
TPCI organised food manufacturing summit in Guwahati May 29 focusing on processing technologies and connecting attendees to Indusfood Show January 2027 Delhi/Noida
Northeast India has strong horticulture advantage in pineapple, orange, banana, jackfruit, kiwi, passion fruit, tomato but much produce sold raw limiting value realisation
Industry chamber TPCI on Saturday said it has inked a pact with North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation to promote exports of products from the region.
The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) has organised a summit on Indian food manufacturing in Guwahati on May 29.
"TPCI signed an MoU with NERAMAC (North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation) for the promotion of North East products and strengthening the region's economic development through enhanced market access and trade opportunities," it said.
The summit was aimed at exploring and deliberating the latest advancements in food processing technologies, emphasising their transformative impact on the sector, it added.
Mohit Singla, Chairman of TPCI, said, "The idea behind this conference was to disseminate the message about connecting the visitors and attendees for the ensuing Indusfood Show to be held in January 2027 in Delhi/ Noida".
Northeast India has a strong natural advantage in horticulture, with significant production of pineapple, orange, banana, jackfruit, kiwi, passion fruit, and tomato.
"Yet, much of this produce continues to be sold in raw form, limiting value realisation and increasing post-harvest losses," it said, adding that these products hold strong premium value in domestic and global markets, yet much of the produce is still sold raw with limited value addition.