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DRI Seizes Over 24 kg of Narcotic Drugs in Kerala, Arrests 5

Cochin Unit caught methaqualone, methamphetamine, hashish oil intended for illicit distribution across Kochi, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram; contraband detected in passenger baggage, courier consignments, export cargo; last FY DRI seized ₹70.76 crore narcotics in Kerala, arrested 21 persons

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DRI Seizes Over 24 kg of Narcotic Drugs in Kerala, Arrests 5
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  • DRI seized over 24 kg narcotics including methaqualone, methamphetamine, hashish oil in Kerala and arrested 5 individuals under Operation Chakravyuh

  • Contraband detected in passenger baggage at airport, courier consignment concealment, and outbound export cargo for illicit distribution

  • Five traffickers arrested under NDPS Act 1985; last financial year DRI's Cochin Unit seized ₹70.76 crore narcotics in Kerala, arrested 21 persons

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kerala and arrested five individuals, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The Cochin Unit of the DRI seized the contraband, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh. They were intended for illicit distribution.

Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at Airport, concealment in courier consignment and outbound export cargo, the ministry added.

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During the last financial year, DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at approximately ₹70.76 crore in Kerala and arrested 21 persons in connection with various NDPS cases. 

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