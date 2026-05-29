Land at Raidurg in Hyderabad Fetches ₹237 Cr Per Acre During E-Auction

In a new record in Hyderabad's real estate sector, an e-auction conducted by the TGIIC saw an exceptional price of approximately ₹237 crore per acre.
This marks a substantial 70.5% surge above the reserve price of ₹139 crore per acre.
The spectacular outcome was achieved for Plot No 1A and 1/F, a prime 6.29-acre multi-use land parcel located at Raidurg in the city's IT hub, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) said in a release.
The high-profile auction witnessed extraordinary participation and intense competitive bidding from leading national developers, culminating in a staggering overall transaction value of nearly ₹1,490.73 crore, it said.
Surpassing the previous benchmark from TGIIC’s 2025 auction—where prime land reached ₹177 crore per acre—the current transaction marks a further increase of 34%, thereby setting a "new gold standard for land pricing in Hyderabad" and reinforcing Telangana’s emergence as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations, it said.
The auction was conducted through the MSTC e-Auction platform, ensuring a transparent, robust, and highly competitive digital bidding process. JLL acted as the exclusive transaction advisor for the landmark transaction, it said.
"The phenomenal response to the Raidurg e-auction is a reflection of the extraordinary confidence that investors and developers have in Hyderabad and Telangana," said K Shashanka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGIIC.
"Achieving a historic price discovery of approximately ₹237 crore per acre for this marquee multi-use land parcel marks a defining moment in the state’s growth journey and demonstrates the immense strength of Telangana’s investment ecosystem," he said.
He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu for their leadership, support and focus on creating a transparent, investor-friendly, and future-ready business environment.