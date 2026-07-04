No Cash for GPUs? Nvidia's New Plan Lets AI Startups Scale Anyway

Nvidia has launched a revenue-sharing framework that provides AI cloud infrastructure in exchange for a share of customers' future revenue, creating a recurring income stream.
Through its DSX AI Factories platform, researchers and early-stage AI firms can access Nvidia-powered cloud infrastructure without making massive upfront investments.
Launch partners include Sharon AI and Firmus Technologies, while IREN, CoreWeave, Crusoe, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale and India's Yotta Data Services are among the companies supporting Nvidia's expanding AI infrastructure network.
Nvidia Corp. has introduced a new revenue-sharing framework aimed at supporting artificial intelligence cloud computing providers in exchange for a share of their future revenue, according to a Bloomberg report. The initiative is designed to expand access to the company's advanced AI hardware while creating a recurring, usage-linked revenue stream for the chipmaker.
In a blog post published on Wednesday, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said the new model will strengthen collaboration across the AI ecosystem by directly connecting cloud service providers, data centre operators and independent developers.
The approach is expected to simplify infrastructure deployment and reduce operational complexity for companies building AI applications.
Targeting Nascent Startups
The programme primarily targets researchers and early-stage AI startups that often lack the financial resources to secure large-scale computing infrastructure.
By linking these developers with established data centre operators, Nvidia aims to remove traditional barriers to accessing high-performance AI computing.
The initiative operates under Nvidia's new DSX AI Factories platform, which enables startups to access cloud computing resources from approved infrastructure partners, including Firmus Technologies.
Instead of investing heavily in their own AI infrastructure, developers can leverage Nvidia-powered cloud platforms to train and deploy AI models more quickly.
Accelerating AI Development
As part of the programme launched in July 2026, Sharon AI Holdings joined Firmus Technologies as one of the first two launch partners.
According to the company's website, Sharon AI plans to deploy up to 40,000 Nvidia Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs across 72 megawatts of data centre capacity.
The DSX ecosystem has also attracted several other infrastructure providers. IREN Limited signed a strategic partnership with Nvidia in May 2026 to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of DSX-aligned AI infrastructure.
Other official cloud partners supporting Nvidia's DSX platform include CoreWeave, Crusoe, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale and India's Yotta Data Services.
Kress said the programme will allow AI developers, inference providers, agentic AI platforms and enterprises to gain faster access to full-stack accelerated computing without waiting for lengthy site selection, power procurement, construction and hardware deployment processes, significantly reducing the time required to scale AI workloads.