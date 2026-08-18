Swiggy’s Big Leadership Move: 3 Senior Executives Get Expanded Roles

Himavant Kurnala has been named Chief Growth and Product Officer for Instamart.
Nitesh Garg will take over as Chief Technology Officer for Instamart, while Saurav Goyal becomes COO of Food Marketplace.
The moves come amid a series of leadership changes across Swiggy’s businesses.
Swiggy has expanded the roles of three senior executives across its Instamart and Food Marketplace businesses, the company said on Tuesday.
Himavant Kurnala has been appointed Chief Growth and Product Officer of Instamart, Nitesh Garg has been named Chief Technology Officer of Instamart, while Saurav Goyal will serve as Chief Operating Officer of Food Marketplace.
The appointments come as Swiggy continues to expand its quick-commerce and food delivery operations. The company has made several senior leadership changes in recent months, including appointments at Instamart and its other businesses.
Kurnala, Garg Get Expanded Instamart Roles
Kurnala has led Instamart’s product function since 2024 and later took on growth and brand marketing responsibilities. In his new role, he will oversee growth, marketing, analytics and product, according to Swiggy.
The company said Kurnala has worked on several Instamart initiatives, including AI-powered search and personalisation, pricing, merchandising and the standalone app. His expanded role will bring these functions together under a broader mandate.
Garg, who has spent more than seven years at Swiggy, has most recently been responsible for engineering at Instamart and New Initiatives. He has led the technology function at Instamart since its early stages, according to the company.
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As CTO of Instamart, Garg will continue to oversee technology as the quick-commerce business expands. Swiggy said his work has included consumer-facing technology as well as systems supporting supply chain, advertising, pricing and cataloguing.
Goyal To Lead Food Marketplace Operations
Goyal, who joined Swiggy in 2020, has held roles across business finance, Instamart and the company’s driver and delivery operations. He has now been appointed COO of Food Marketplace.
According to Swiggy, Goyal will continue to oversee Driver and Delivery while taking responsibility for Food Customer Experience. He will focus on execution and operating efficiency across the food business.
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Swiggy said Goyal also led the launch of its shared-network initiative Toing, which is now present in more than 50 cities. The company said the Food Marketplace recorded its strongest growth quarter in early 2026.
The latest changes follow other leadership appointments at Swiggy. Nandita Sinha was recently named CEO of Instamart, while Gautam Swaroop became Chief Business Officer of Instamart. Swapnil Bajpai was elevated as CEO of Dineout and Scenes earlier this year, while Sidharth Bhakoo continues as Chief Business Officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace.
Girish Menon, CHRO, Swiggy, said, “Their expanded roles recognise what they have built, and, more importantly, offer an opportunity to take on larger challenges and shape what’s next for Swiggy.”