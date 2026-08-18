Professionals In India See Mismatch Between Job Titles, Pay: Report

A significant percentage of professionals feel there is a mismatch between their job titles and compensation, highlighting a growing disconnect between recognition and rewards in workplaces, a report said on Tuesday.
According to Indeed's quarterly hiring tracker report, based on inputs from 1,211 employers and 2,533 employees across India, nearly 6 in 10 professionals said their job title does not reflect their compensation.
Nearly 80% of employees interviewed believed that inflated job titles have become common across industries and have noticed colleagues getting more senior-sounding titles without a matching increase in pay, the report said.
"A job title has always carried professional identity. Titles remain meaningful because they signal opportunity and capability, but they are most effective when they reflect genuine career progression rather than becoming a substitute for it. Building that alignment will be increasingly important for organisations looking to attract and retain talent in a competitive market," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.
This report is based on a survey conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed in May and June 2026.
Further, the report revealed that nearly 1 in 3 employees who received a title change over the past two years said it came with either no salary increase or an increment of less than 5%.
At the same time, 52% of professionals said they would choose a higher salary over a better designation when considering a new opportunity, indicating that while titles might open doors, compensation continued to define career value.
Interestingly, the report also showed that professionals are not dismissing titles altogether, as 70% of respondents believe their designation plays an important role in shaping future career opportunities, while almost 73% felt a stronger title improves how potential employers perceive them.
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Around 57% said their designation has a significant impact on their overall job satisfaction, the report said, adding that employees continued to value titles, but expect them to be backed by meaningful compensation and genuine career progression.
Meanwhile, 57% of employers said their organisation uses senior-sounding or enhanced job titles to attract or retain talent, an indication that designations are increasingly being used as a strategic talent lever alongside compensation.
For many organisations, designations have become an increasingly important tool to attract candidates, retain high-performing employees and recognise growth, particularly when salary budgets remain constrained, added the report.