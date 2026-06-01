Nvidia Joins Microsoft to Launch Its First-Ever PC Superchip

Nvidia is stepping into the personal computer market, an arena long held by Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and Apple. At the Computex conference in Taiwan on Monday, June 1, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the RTX Spark, a superchip built for the era of AI-powered personal computing.
The chip will debut in the fall on a new line of Windows PCs from Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI.
What Is RTX Spark?
RTX Spark is built around Nvidia's new N1X processor, co-developed with Microsoft. The superchip combines one of Nvidia's Blackwell graphics processing units with the N1X, an Arm-based central processing unit custom-designed by Taiwanese firm MediaTek, along with 128 gigabytes of unified memory.
The chip is designed to handle AI workloads, creative applications and gaming. It targets slim laptops with all-day battery life and compact desktop PCs.
RTX Spark is built to support a wide range of demanding tasks. Users will be able to run 120-billion-parameter large language models with a one-million-token context window, edit 12K video using Nvidia's Blackwell decoder, work with 90GB 3D scenes and play AAA games at 1440p resolution at over 100 frames per second with ray tracing enabled.
The chip also supports new Nvidia technologies including DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction with a second-generation transformer model, RTX Video with 4x Frame Generation and compatibility with Blender 5.3 and dozens of games.
Speaking at Computex, Huang said the collaboration with Microsoft marks a fundamental shift in how personal computers work, according to multiple media reports. "For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer," he said.
Huang described the development as the first complete reinvention of the PC in 40 years, comparing its significance to the transformation of the mobile phone into the smartphone.
“Our goal is to deliver unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “RTX Spark marks a real breakthrough towards that vision.”
Nvidia's initial plan is to release more than 30 laptops and 10 desktop computers featuring the RTX Spark chip over time, a company spokesperson told CNBC.
The launch marks a major development for the PC industry, which is already undergoing a major shift driven by AI adoption. Arm-based processors are increasingly challenging the traditional x86 architecture championed by Intel and AMD. Huang has reportedly indicated that the global CPU market could grow into a $200 billion industry.