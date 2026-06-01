Nvidia Joins Microsoft to Launch Its First-Ever PC Superchip

Speaking at Computex, Huang said the collaboration with Microsoft marks a fundamental shift in how personal computers work, according to multiple media reports. "For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer," he said.