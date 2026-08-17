RBI Shuts FCNR-B Window Early: What It Means For Banks’ Dollar Plans

The central bank has advanced the FCNR-B deposit mobilisation deadline to August 31 from September 30, while its special zero-cost swap facility will remain available until September 11.
Lenders that have committed to FCNR-B customers could raise short-term overseas funds, potentially at higher costs, before refinancing them through longer-term loans or bonds.
ICICI Bank’s $1.45 billion loan and Punjab National Bank’s $1 billion loan are among the offshore funding transactions that could be completed faster as banks adjust to the shorter window.
Indian banks are likely to accelerate short-term overseas borrowing and step up efforts to mobilise foreign-currency deposits after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly shortened the window for its special swap facility, Economic Times reported.
Bankers told the publication that the earlier-than-expected closure of the facility could push some lenders towards bridge loans to meet commitments made to customers under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident-Bank (FCNR-B) deposit scheme.
Overall overseas borrowing by banks, however, is expected to be lower than previously projected.
Banks Face Funding Mismatch
The RBI on Friday brought forward the deadline for mobilising FCNR-B deposits to August 31 from September 30, citing stronger-than-expected inflows.
Banks can use the central bank’s special zero-cost swap facility until September 11, 2026, compared with the earlier October 16 deadline. The latest RBI data showed that banks had attracted $52.3 billion through FCNR-B deposits as of August 13.
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The shortened timeline has left some lenders with less time to arrange longer-term foreign-currency funding.
Banks that have already committed to providing leverage against FCNR-B deposits may therefore have to raise short-term money, potentially at higher rates, before refinancing those liabilities through longer-term loans or overseas bonds.
Bankers told Economic Times that this could temporarily create a mismatch between the maturity of foreign-currency deposits and corresponding borrowings.
Bridge Loans Could Fill The Gap
Lenders that cannot raise substantial long-term funds quickly are considering bridge financing as an interim solution. Such short-term overseas loans could allow banks to meet customer commitments until the end of August, after which they could be replaced with longer-duration funding.
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The RBI’s decision has come as a surprise to some bankers because Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said after the August 5 monetary policy meeting that there was no proposal at that point to close the swap scheme ahead of schedule.
The accelerated closure could therefore leave banks managing additional liquidity and funding risks.
Late Entrants May Pull Back
The impact is likely to be uneven across lenders. Banks that were late in attracting FCNR-B deposits may abandon or scale back their targets, while those with existing customer commitments could rush to secure short-term dollar funding.
Some smaller and mid-sized lenders that had planned their first overseas bond issues may also reconsider those plans, Economic Times reported. Instead, they could reduce their FCNR-B mobilisation targets or seek alternative funding sources.
ICICI, PNB Deals In Focus
The shortened window could also influence large transactions already under syndication.
ICICI Bank’s $1.45 billion, four-year offshore loan, launched last week, is currently being syndicated and includes a greenshoe option that could allow the lender to increase the borrowing. The bank may now seek to complete the syndication quickly rather than exercise the additional option.
Similarly, Punjab National Bank’s $1 billion loan, which entered syndication in late July, could be closed earlier as the lender seeks to secure funds within the revised timeline.
Higher Costs, Greater Uncertainty
Bankers said the RBI’s decision could expose lenders to higher funding costs in the short term. While FCNR-B deposits typically have maturities of three to five years, banks raising replacement funds later could face unfavourable US Treasury yields, global interest rates or geopolitical conditions.
The early closure also signals that the RBI considers foreign-currency inflows sufficient and believes it has greater room to support the rupee without continuing to incentivise additional dollar mobilisation.