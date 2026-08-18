OpenAI Launches ChatGPT For Teens As Concerns Over AI Risks Grow

ChatGPT for Teens is designed for users aged 13 to 17, with age-based protections built in.
Parents can link accounts, set Quiet Hours and manage certain settings.
The new version also includes study tools, quizzes and learning features.
OpenAI has introduced “ChatGPT for Teens”, a version of its chatbot designed for younger users, with parental controls and enhanced safety features. The launch comes as AI platforms face growing scrutiny over how teenagers use increasingly lifelike chatbots.
The new version is designed to activate when OpenAI estimates that a user is under 18 or when a user identifies their age as between 13 and 17, the company said in a blog post. OpenAI said the product is aimed at supporting teenagers while encouraging critical thinking and real-world support.
The move comes as OpenAI faces multiple lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT harmed children. The company is also preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported.
ChatGPT For Teens Adds Study Tools
OpenAI said the teen-focused version includes several features aimed at supporting learning outside the classroom.
These include Study Mode, which provides guided learning, along with quizzes and learning visualisations designed to offer different ways to practise. The platform will also include homework reminders intended to discourage students from simply using AI to bypass assignments.
Users will also be able to set dedicated study hours, according to OpenAI. The company said the design is intended to keep teenagers involved in an active learning process rather than simply providing answers.
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OpenAI said the product was created to help teenagers during times when support may not always be available outside school while expanding access to educational opportunities.
Parents Get More Control
The company has also added tools that allow parents to connect their accounts with those of their teenagers. Parents will be able to set “Quiet Hours” and manage certain settings.
OpenAI said parents can also receive notifications in high-risk situations. The company has added new notifications related to eating disorders as part of these safety measures.
The safeguards come amid wider concerns about teenagers using AI chatbots for emotional support. As these systems become more lifelike, some users have begun treating them as confidants.
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According to the news agency, experts have warned that relying on automated systems for mental health advice can carry risks, while families whose relatives allegedly died following chatbot interactions have criticised the safeguards provided by AI companies.
OpenAI said its approach is designed to support teenagers while keeping them connected to real-world support.