Airbus A350F Targets September First Flight As 2027 Delivery Deadline Nears

Airbus is targeting the third week of September for the A350F’s first flight, though it could slip into early October.
The company still expects the first customer delivery in the second half of 2027.
Airbus has sold 107 A350F freighters as it looks to challenge Boeing’s dominance in the cargo aircraft market.
Airbus has tentatively scheduled the first flight of its delayed A350F freighter for the third week of September, according to a Reuters report. The flight could, however, slip into early October, putting pressure on the European planemaker’s certification timeline.
Airbus is aiming to complete flight testing and make its first delivery to customers before the end of 2027. Flight trials typically take 12 to 15 months, according to industry sources cited by the news agency, leaving limited room for further delays.
The Airbus A350F programme has already faced setbacks, including delays involving cargo doors built by the company in Spain, Reuters reported in May.
Airbus Faces Tight Certification Window
An Airbus spokesperson declined to provide a new timeline, saying the company had nothing to add to its latest guidance. Airbus has previously said the A350F would make its maiden flight before the end of this year, followed by the first delivery in the second half of 2027.
The freighter programme was launched in 2021 with the original goal of entering service in 2025. The latest schedule therefore comes after a delay to the initial timeline.
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The A350F is the dedicated cargo version of Airbus’ A350 long-haul aircraft family. The company is seeking to use the freighter to gain ground in a market that has long been dominated by Boeing.
A350F Takes Aim At Boeing
Airbus has sold 107 A350F cargo aircraft, compared with 38 of the smaller and older A330F, according to the company’s latest figures cited by Reuters.
The strong order tally gives Airbus a foothold in the freighter market as it seeks to expand the role of its A350 family beyond passenger aircraft.
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However, the programme still faces uncertainty over its delivery schedule. Aviation publication Leeham News reported this month that A350F deliveries could slip into 2028, although Airbus continues to target the second half of 2027 for its first customer delivery.
The September flight target will therefore be an important step for Airbus as it moves towards certification and seeks to meet its delivery timetable.