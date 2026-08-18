Why Global Banks Are Betting Big On India's Credit Boom

The US banking giant plans to acquire up to 49.9% of Jio Credit in a deal valued at around ₹18,268 crore, combining global financial expertise with Reliance’s digital ecosystem.
Lending growth is expanding beyond personal loans and mortgages into MSME finance, supply-chain credit, business loans and commercial real estate, supported by healthier bank balance sheets.
India Stack, digital KYC, UPI and Account Aggregator networks are enabling NBFCs and fintechs to assess borrowers and distribute credit faster, making domestic partnerships increasingly attractive to global banks.
India’s expanding economy, digital financial infrastructure and changing borrowing patterns are creating a larger opportunity for global banks. The country’s credit market is growing beyond traditional corporate lending, with retail borrowers, MSMEs and digitally enabled consumers emerging as important drivers.
Bank of America’s move into India’s consumer and digital credit space through a proposed investment in Jio Credit highlights the growing interest among international financial institutions in this opportunity.
Why Bank of America wants a bigger piece of India's lending market
Global banks have traditionally concentrated their Indian operations on wholesale banking, trade finance, cross-border corporate transactions and wealthy clients. India’s expanding credit demand is now encouraging them to look beyond these segments.
For international lenders operating in slower-growing and more mature Western markets, India offers a combination of economic expansion, a large potential customer base and relatively low credit penetration.
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Greater exposure to retail and middle-market lending could allow foreign banks to build longer-term lending relationships while accessing a rapidly expanding market.
The Jio Credit deal explained
Bank of America’s proposed investment in Jio Credit, the NBFC arm of Jio Financial Services, is a prominent example of this strategy.
Under the agreement, Bank of America could acquire up to 49.9% of Jio Credit for around ₹18,268 crore ($1.9 billion).
The initial transaction involves a 26.5% equity stake through preferential shares, with warrants providing the option to increase its holding.
The investment would combine Bank of America’s capital, risk-management capabilities and global financial expertise with Reliance’s extensive digital and consumer ecosystem.
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The transaction values the two-year-old digital lender at approximately ₹36,600 crore ($3.8 billion).
India's credit growth is accelerating
India’s credit expansion has begun to outpace overall economic growth, supported by healthier domestic bank balance sheets and sustained household demand.
A prolonged effort to address bad loans has strengthened the banking system and created greater room for lenders to deploy capital.
With credit expanding at low double-digit rates, lending is growing across traditional banks as well as the broader NBFC and shadow-banking ecosystem.
This creates a substantial opportunity for international financial institutions looking to participate in India’s expanding credit market.
What's driving the new borrowing cycle?
Several structural changes are supporting demand for credit. Rising incomes, urbanisation and the expansion of India’s middle class are increasing borrowing for homes, vehicles and discretionary consumption.
Businesses are also generating greater demand for financing. Government infrastructure spending, supply-chain diversification and efforts to expand domestic manufacturing are encouraging investment, creating requirements for both working capital and longer-term borrowing.
Together, these factors are creating a broader and more sustained borrowing cycle rather than one driven solely by consumer loans.
Why retail credit isn't the whole story anymore
India’s recent credit expansion initially centred heavily on mortgages, personal loans and credit cards. The growth opportunity has since broadened considerably.
MSME lending, supply-chain finance, unsecured business loans and commercial real estate are increasingly important segments.
Financial institutions are also expanding their reach into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where smaller businesses and consumers remain relatively underserved.
This creates multiple avenues for lenders to expand beyond conventional retail credit and develop asset-backed as well as business-focused lending portfolios.
The rise of digital lending and NBFCs
India’s digital financial infrastructure has transformed the economics of lending. India Stack, digital KYC, UPI and Account Aggregator networks allow lenders to collect and process financial information more efficiently and assess borrowers using a wider range of data.
NBFCs and fintech companies can use these systems to automate underwriting and distribute loans rapidly, reducing their dependence on traditional branch networks.
Jio Credit illustrates the potential scale of this model. The digital lender has reportedly built an assets-under-management base of more than ₹30,000 crore within two years, highlighting how quickly technology-enabled financial businesses can expand.
Why global banks need Indian partners
Foreign banks possess capital, sophisticated risk-management systems and global financial expertise, but establishing large retail networks in India has historically been difficult.
Regulatory constraints on branch expansion and the high cost of acquiring individual customers have limited their ability to compete directly with domestic lenders.
Partnerships with large Indian businesses can address these challenges. Domestic groups can provide established customer and merchant networks, knowledge of local markets and regulatory familiarity, while global banks bring capital, international risk-management practices and governance expertise.
The Jio Credit partnership reflects this complementary model. For global banks, working with established Indian platforms offers a way to participate in the country’s credit expansion without having to build mass-market distribution from scratch.
For domestic financial businesses, international partnerships can provide additional capital and expertise as they scale.
As India’s borrowing needs diversify across consumers, businesses and emerging cities, the country’s credit boom is increasingly becoming an opportunity not just for domestic lenders, but for global financial institutions seeking their next major growth market.