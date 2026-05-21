Nvidia Q1 Revenue Jumps 85% as AI Boom Drives Record Quarter

Nvidia reported record quarterly revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year-on-year.
Strong AI demand helped the company’s data centre business cross $75 billion in quarterly revenue.
Nvidia also raised its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion share buyback plan.
Nvidia delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results as the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom continued to fuel massive demand for its AI chips and data centre business.
The company reported record first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion for the period ended April 26, 2026, marking an 85% jump from a year ago and a 20% rise from the previous quarter.
Despite the strong performance, Nvidia shares fell more than 2% in after-hours trading as investors weighed the company’s massive growth against already high market expectations.
The results once again highlighted Nvidia’s growing dominance in the AI infrastructure market, where major cloud firms, enterprises and governments continue spending billions to build advanced AI systems.
Data Centre Business Drives Growth
Nvidia’s Data Center division generated a record $75.2 billion in quarterly revenue, making up the majority of the company’s total sales. Revenue from the segment surged 92% compared to last year and rose 21% sequentially.
The company said demand remained strong for its latest Blackwell AI platform and other advanced computing systems. Nvidia is also expanding into newer AI-driven markets including robotics, autonomous vehicles and AI-powered personal computers.
During the quarter, Nvidia announced multiple partnerships and product launches involving Google Cloud, Hyundai, Uber and telecom companies working on AI-based infrastructure and self-driving technologies.
Profit Beats Expectations
Nvidia comfortably beat Wall Street estimates on both revenue and earnings. The company posted a net profit of $58.3 billion during the quarter, while diluted earnings per share stood at $2.39. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings came in at $1.87 per share, ahead of analyst expectations.
Gross margins remained strong at nearly 75%, reflecting Nvidia’s pricing power and continued demand for high-end AI chips.
CEO Jensen Huang said the expansion of AI infrastructure is moving at “extraordinary speed” as companies increasingly adopt AI systems across industries.
Dividend Hike and Strong Outlook
Nvidia returned nearly $20 billion to shareholders during the quarter through share buybacks and dividends. The company also approved an additional $80 billion stock repurchase plan and increased its quarterly dividend sharply to $0.25 per share from $0.01 earlier.
Looking ahead, Nvidia expects second-quarter revenue of around $91 billion, plus or minus 2%, signalling continued momentum in the fast-growing AI market despite rising competition.