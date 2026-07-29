Musk's X Takes On Australia Over Tougher Teen Social Media Ban Rules

Elon Musk-owned X has opposed Australia's proposal to strengthen enforcement of its teen social media ban.
The company argued the planned changes would give the country's internet regulator excessive information-gathering powers and could conflict with US law.
The proposals are part of Australia's efforts to enforce its ban on social media accounts for users under 16.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has objected to Australia's proposal to strengthen enforcement of its under-16 social media ban, arguing that the planned changes would give the country's internet regulator excessive powers and create conflicts with international legal principles, according to a Reuters report.
In a submission to an Australian Senate committee, X said the proposed measures failed to give "due regard to procedural fairness, privacy" and their broader impact on online services and Australia's digital economy.
The company also raised concerns that the proposals could undermine US legal principles by requiring people outside Australia to provide information simply because they are affiliated with a company operating in the country.
X Raises Concerns Over Regulator's Powers
According to the report, the proposed amendments would expand the powers of Australia's eSafety Commissioner to seek documents during investigations and increase the maximum penalty for non-compliance to A$99 million, up from the current limit.
X argued that compelling people outside Australia to hand over documents because of their corporate affiliation could have a "severe impact on international comity," referring to the principle of respecting another country's legal system.
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The company also pointed to growing political scrutiny in the United States. A US congressional committee has asked the eSafety Commissioner to testify, alleging that the regulator's actions could affect free speech protections. Musk had earlier criticised Australia's social media ban, calling it a "backdoor way to control access to the internet by all Australians."
Australia Defends Stronger Enforcement
Australia's under-16 social media ban came into effect last December, making it the first law of its kind globally. However, government data and studies cited by Reuters suggest that many teenagers under 16 continue to use social media platforms despite the restrictions.
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The eSafety Commissioner told the Senate committee that the regulator's existing powers are too limited, making it difficult to verify whether platforms are complying with the law. It also said it lacks authority to obtain information from third-party age verification providers, slowing investigations.
Industry body DIGI, along with companies including Google-owned YouTube and TikTok, also raised concerns during the inquiry. They said there is currently no foolproof method to identify and block underage users. Parliament is yet to approve the proposed enforcement powers, with the Senate committee expected to submit its findings on August 25.