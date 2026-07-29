Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 Profit Rises 7% YoY to ₹343 Cr as Net Sales Grow 12%

Colgate-Palmolive India reported a 7% YoY rise in net profit to ₹343 crore for the June quarter, supported by double-digit revenue growth.
The company's sales were driven by high-single-digit volume growth in the toothpaste business, particularly its premium portfolio.
However, higher advertising investments during the quarter put pressure on operating margins.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 6.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹343 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, helped by strong demand for its oral care products. The company's revenue from operations grew 11.8% to ₹1,603 crore, while net sales rose 12% to ₹1,591 crore, according to its quarterly earnings announcement.
The company said revenue growth was led by high-single-digit volume growth in the toothpaste segment, supported by strong demand for its premium portfolio alongside steady growth in its core products.
Excluding one-off and exceptional items, net profit increased 11% YoY, reflecting continued growth across the business.
Revenue Growth Driven by Toothpaste Demand
Colgate-Palmolive India said its premium toothpaste portfolio continued to perform well during the quarter, helping maintain growth momentum across its oral care business.
Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan said the company delivered "another quarter of strong and competitive performance," with the toothpaste portfolio recording robust volume growth led by premium products while the core portfolio continued to grow steadily.
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She added that the company remains focused on sustaining growth through its science-backed products and continued investments in advertising and category premiumisation.
Higher Ad Spend Weighs on Margins
The company's EBITDA rose 6.6% YoY to ₹482 crore, while its EBITDA margin narrowed to 30.1% from 31.6% a year ago.
The decline in margins was largely due to a 33% increase in advertising expenditure, which rose to ₹252 crore from ₹188 crore in the year-ago quarter. Advertising spending accounted for 15.7% of sales, compared with 13.1% a year earlier.
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Despite the pressure on operating margins, gross margin improved by 110 basis points to 69.7%, supported by cost-saving initiatives and financial discipline. Narasimhan said the company expects to maintain sustainable growth while managing margin pressures through cost savings and calibrated pricing, even as geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence commodity prices.