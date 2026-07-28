What Is X Money? How Elon Musk's New Financial Platform Challenges Banks And Digital Payments

Elon Musk's X has launched X Money, a digital financial service for select US Premium and Premium+ subscribers
The platform combines payments, deposits, a Visa debit card, direct deposits and peer-to-peer transfers within the X app
Here's a look at its features, eligibility, banking partner and how the service works
Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has begun rolling out X Money, a financial services platform integrated into the social media app, marking a major step in the company's ambition to expand beyond social networking.
The service is initially available to select US Premium and Premium+ subscribers, with a wider rollout planned over time.
The platform combines digital payments, deposit accounts and everyday banking features into a single app, allowing eligible users to send money, receive deposits and manage spending without leaving X.
What Does X Money Offer?
Users can send and receive money instantly with other X users without transfer fees, according to details shared by X Money in its frequently asked questions (FAQs).
The platform also supports direct deposits, wire transfers, electronic checks, debit card transactions and cash withdrawals.
Users receive both a virtual and an optional physical X Card, which runs on Visa's network. The debit card offers 3% cashback on eligible purchases, works with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and allows free ATM withdrawals, with out-of-network ATM fees reimbursed under the programme's terms.
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Eligible users can also receive their salary through direct deposit up to two days before their usual payday.
X Money's Savings Features And Interest Rates
One of the platform's headline offerings is its interest-bearing deposit account. "Money account earns competitive interest on eligible balances," the company said.
According to X, Premium+ subscribers can earn up to 6% annual percentage yield (APY), while Premium subscribers may qualify for the same rate after meeting direct deposit requirements.
Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly on eligible balances.
The company said cashback rewards earned through the X Card are automatically credited to users' accounts on a weekly basis.
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Who Can Use X Money?
The service is currently limited to US residents aged 18 years or older who have a verified US phone number, an X account in good standing and complete the identity verification process.
X said the service is presently available to select users and will gradually expand to more eligible accounts.
Who Holds Customer Deposits?
Although the service operates within X, the company said it is not a bank. Deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, an FDIC-member institution.
Individual deposits receive standard FDIC protection of up to $250,000.
Customers are automatically enrolled in a cash sweep programme that distributes eligible balances across participating banks, allowing aggregate FDIC pass-through insurance coverage of up to $10 million, subject to programme terms and regulatory conditions.
Security And Customer Protections
X said that security has been built around passkeys, replacing conventional passwords for account access.
Users can set transaction limits, require additional authentication for selected payments and temporarily lock their debit cards through the app if they are misplaced.
Visa's fraud protection and Zero Liability Policy apply to eligible debit card purchases, while customers can dispute unauthorised transactions through the app.
Provisional credit may be issued for qualifying disputes while investigations are underway, X Money said in the FAQs.
X Money Fees And Withdrawals
According to the company, peer-to-peer transfers between X Money users are free.
Standard ACH withdrawals do not carry a fee, while instant debit card withdrawals attract a 1.75% charge with a minimum fee of $0.25.
Premium subscribers receive a limited number of free domestic wire transfers each year, whereas Premium+ subscribers receive unlimited free domestic wires.
Standard mailed cheques are free, although expedited delivery carries an additional charge.
What Comes Next?
For now, X Money remains a US-only offering available to a limited group of subscribers.
However, its combination of digital payments, savings features, debit cards and banking tools highlights X's broader effort to position itself as a multi-purpose financial platform alongside its social media business.
Access will continue expanding as the rollout progresses, the company said.