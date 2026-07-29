Coursera Co-founder Stakes $100 Mn On AI Reskilling Weeks After Firm Announces Job Cuts

Artificial intelligence will not wipe out white-collar jobs, but workers will need new skills to stay useful, according to Andrew Ng. The Coursera co-founder used that belief on Tuesday to launch a new AI startup, LearnVector, built around retraining professionals for an AI-driven workplace.
Coursera is putting $100 million behind the venture.
"Conventional wisdom holds that AI will replace people, and I believe in the opposite," Ng said in an interview, as per Reuters. He added that done right, AI could become "the greatest force in accelerating human development," pushing productivity up and opening fresh demand for skills rather than triggering what he called a "job apocalypse."
A New Venture Takes Shape
The $100 million cheque buys Coursera a one-third stake in LearnVector, implying a valuation of roughly $300 million for the startup. For Coursera, that is a sizeable bet, equal to about 13% of the $790 million in cash it held at the end of March.
Coursera is the lead backer, though Ng would not say who else has invested, or how much total funding LearnVector needs. He is currently building an engineering team, while holding the titles of computer scientist, general partner at AI Fund and Amazon.com board director.
Details of the deal are expected to come up when Ng joins Coursera's second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. Coursera itself has been in the online education business since 2012, offering university and corporate-backed certificate courses in fields ranging from project management to cybersecurity and finance.
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Betting On Reskilling
LearnVector is still in its early days: course content, pricing and the user interface are all being worked out, Ng said. Built on AI models sourced from multiple third-party providers, the platform is aiming for a launch of its first courses early next year.
The pitch is personalisation. Ng described courses that adapt and grow more advanced as a learner's skills improve, tracking progress along the way. He is targeting corporations, government bodies and higher education institutions as buyers. Coursera has already agreed to co-develop and distribute the courses with LearnVector, according to a company statement.
Ng's broader argument comes as several major employers point to AI as a factor behind layoffs. Amazon, Meta and Block, formerly Square, have all cited AI-driven efficiency in recent job cuts, though some analysts point instead to broader economic weakness.
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"There will be a need for people to shift their skill mix as AI automates a subset of work, but still leaves plenty of work for people to do," said Ng, who will serve as LearnVector's chief executive.
Coursera's Own Job Cuts
The LearnVector launch arrives soon after Coursera announced layoffs tied to its acquisition of Udemy. That restructuring is expected to cost $8 million to $11 million, largely in severance pay, though Coursera has not said how many roles will be affected.
Combined, Coursera and Udemy employed 2,687 full-time staff as of last December 31, split 1,307 and 1,380 respectively. The merger closed on May 11, and Coursera has said eliminating positions could take until beyond 2026 in some markets due to local labour laws.
Coursera's cuts are part of a much larger trend. Layoffs.fyi, which tracks job losses across the technology sector, has recorded more than 119,400 layoffs this year alone, spread across upwards of 200 companies.