Karnataka First Indian State to Ban Social Media for Under-16: Here’s What We Know

Karnataka bans social media for users under 16, citing concerns over minors’ safety.
India currently allows minors online, relying mostly on self-declared age verification systems.
Move follows global trend as Australia and France tighten rules for young users.
Karnataka, known as the IT capital of the country, banned the use of social media by those under the age of 16 on March 6, reported Reuters citing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement. With this announcement, the state became India’s first state to join global calls for more scrutiny of minors’ digital usage.
What IT Rules Say
India does not currently ban social media for minors under 15. Most platforms prohibit users under 13, consistent with global standards, but enforcement relies largely on self-declared age.
In addition, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, mandates verifiable parental consent for processing children’s data and places obligations on data fiduciaries to protect minors’ information.
The IT Rules require intermediaries to remove unlawful content and establish grievance mechanisms.
However, age verification remains technically and administratively complex. India’s diverse user base, with hundreds of millions of internet subscribers, makes enforcement challenging.
Legal experts also told Times of India that any outright ban would have to withstand scrutiny under constitutional protections related to speech and access to information, as interpreted by the Supreme Court of India.
Separately, India’s Adani Group said on February 17, it plans to invest $100bn by 2035 to develop “hyperscale AI-ready data centres”, a boost to New Delhi’s push to become a global AI hub.
India Discusses Age-Based Restrictions
India is discussing age-based restrictions with social media companies, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said March 3, following moves by Australia and other countries to ban young teens from popular platforms.
Vaishnaw, speaking at a global artificial intelligence conference in New Delhi, also said stronger rules were needed on deepfakes, while hailing an expected $200bn in AI investment over the next two years.
Australia banned social media for children under 16 in December 2025. The ban, applicable to TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and a range of other top social media platforms, would require platforms to remove accounts held by under-16s or incur heavy fines.
In January, French lawmakers passed a bill that would ban social media use for under-15s, which awaits a Senate vote before becoming law.