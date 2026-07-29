JSW One Platforms Hires Bankers For IPO, Weeks After JSW Steel Clears Stake Sale

JSW One became a unicorn last year after raising ₹340 crore in fresh capital in a round led by Principal Asset Management, OneUp and JSW Steel, among others, valuing the company at more than three times its April 2023 valuation. It raised a further ₹575 crore in October last year from investors including State Bank of India, Principal Asset Management, One-Up, International Conveyors Ltd, Scarlett Ventures and JSW Steel.