Parle Agro Profit Jumps Manifold to ₹115.38 Cr in FY25, Revenue Rises 5% to ₹3,284 Cr

Parle Agro, which owns popular beverage brands such as Frooti, Appy, SMOODH and Bailley, has recorded a multi-fold growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹115.38 crore in FY25, while revenue rose 5% to ₹3,284.13 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at ₹3,370.14 crore, up 5% annually in the fiscal year ended March, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Parle Agro's net profit was at ₹17.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 3,126.06 crore a year before in FY24.

Its advertising promotional expenses declined 7.74% to ₹256.83 crore in FY25 as against ₹278.38 crore recorded in FY24.

Prakash J Chauhan-led Parle Agro is an unlisted entity which mainly operates in the Indian beverage industry.

Parle Agro's revenue from domestic sales was ₹3,214.27 crore, and exports were at ₹30.07 crore in FY25.

Total expenses of Parle Agro were marginally up by 0.8% at ₹3,221.39 crore in FY25. 

