Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing as Russia–China Ties Take Center Stage

Vladimir Putin begins a two-day visit to China for talks with Xi Jinping on strategy, trade and global issues.
The trip highlights China’s effort to manage relations with both Russia and the United States.
Energy deals, education ties and geopolitical coordination are high on the agenda.
Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a summit with Xi Jinping, as both leaders look to further strengthen bilateral ties. The visit comes less than a week after Donald Trump concluded his trip to China, placing Beijing in a delicate position as it seeks stable ties with Washington while maintaining close relations with Moscow.
Putin’s visit, his 25th to China, is drawing close attention as Western countries urge Beijing to use its influence to push Moscow toward ending the war in Ukraine.
What Leaders will Discuss
According to the Kremlin’s official portal, the two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, strategic coordination, and key regional and global issues.
They will also attend the opening of the Russia–China Years of Education (2026–2027) and are expected to sign several agreements and a joint statement.
Putin is scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to focus on trade and economic cooperation.
Energy remains central. During Putin’s previous visit in September 2025 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, both sides agreed to advance the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, though pricing terms are still unresolved.
Signals of Political Warmth
Ahead of the trip, Putin said in a video message that relations with China are at an “unprecedented level,” according to China’s state news agency. He described the partnership as important for global stability.
In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Xi in Beijing. Xi called the relationship “precious” and said stronger coordination was needed to protect shared interests and support unity among Global South countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visit would also allow Moscow to exchange views with China about its ongoing talks with the United States.
Analysts say the partnership is strong but unequal. Speaking to the BBC, Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center described the relationship as “highly uneven,” saying Russia increasingly depends on China and that major deals are likely to be shaped on Chinese terms.
China Tops Russia Trade
Reports from The Associated Press note that China has become Russia’s largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of its oil and gas. Russian officials say oil exports to China rose by 35% in the first quarter of 2026.
Despite Western pressure, Beijing has not cut off supplies of high-tech components used in Russia’s defense industries. Moscow also expects global tensions, including conflict in Iran, to increase demand for its energy exports to China.
As Putin and Xi meet, their talks are set to underline how economic interests, political alignment and global strategy continue to bind the two countries closer together.