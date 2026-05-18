From AI to Semiconductors: Modi Courts Europe Inc. for India’s Next Growth Phase

Modi outlined a five-sector roadmap for deeper industrial collaboration, covering telecom and digital infrastructure, semiconductors and deep-tech manufacturing, clean energy, aerospace and logistics, and healthcare and life sciences. He described the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement as the "Mother of all Deals" and positioned India as the world's fastest-growing major economy — pointing to a decade of reforms including GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, corporate tax reductions and production-linked incentive schemes.