Beyond Mumbai and Delhi: Why Lucknow, Jaipur, Kochi Lead Live Shows Ticket Sales

Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO of creator and gaming community platform STAN, agreed that audiences in smaller towns come across as qualitatively different from those in metros. "Users in these markets are more decisive and willing to spend on experiences where they get to witness the creators they are deeply connected to." For STAN, which has built its business on creator-led live events and gaming communities, the non-metro surge has been both a validation and a strategic accelerator. "Earlier, scale was largely metro-led. Today, it is about distributed growth across multiple emerging markets," Mulla adds.