Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos: Amazon Nears Globalstar Deal to Rival Starlink

The competitive stakes are rising further still. SpaceX has confidentially submitted documents for a US initial public offering (IPO) that could become the largest stock market listing in history. The filing is part of an internally planned process codenamed Project Apex, with the listing expected to take place as early as June, according to earlier reports. The company is said to be targeting a listing as early as June, with ambitions to raise more than $50 billion. This figure would surpass the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019, which currently holds the record for the world's largest IPO.