From Algorithm To Atmosphere: The Rise Of Priya Tummidi As India’s New-Age Event Strategist

What Catapult Gets Right

At the core of Catapult’s model is a belief that audience behaviour, cultural context, and real-time feedback are not peripheral inputs — they are the campaign itself. Priya Tummidi’s approach treats each event not as a one-time execution but as a living strategy that evolves based on what the data reveals. This dynamic method has allowed her to build campaigns that resonate beyond the night itself, creating lasting brand recall for the artists and companies she partners with.