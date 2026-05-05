Why OnEMI IPO Saw Tepid Demand Despite Attractive Valuation

According to NSE data at 1:00 PM, the ₹926-crore IPO received bids for 2.77 crore shares against the 3.97 crore shares on offer. While the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion saw relatively better traction at 1.52 times subscription, the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 0.81 times. Retail participation remained particularly weak, with the segment subscribed only 19%, reflecting limited interest from individual investors.