Tata Trusts Rift Deepens as TEDT Blocks Srinivasan, Vijay Singh Reappointments

Two trustees oppose reappointment of Srinivasan and Singh at Tata Education and Development Trust
Rules require unanimous consent, making renewal unlikely as terms near expiry
Move signals deeper rift within Tata Trusts ahead of key governance meeting
A key development has emerged within the Tata Trusts ecosystem as the proposed reappointment of Venu Srinivasan, a key figure in the Tata Trusts serving as Vice-Chairman, and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh to the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) has faced opposition from within the board.
According to Moneycontrol, trustees Mehli Mistry and J N Mistry voted against the renewal proposal, effectively blocking consensus required under trust rules.
Srinivasan and Singh’s current terms are set to expire next Sunday. While both reportedly supported each other’s reappointments, the absence of unanimous approval makes their continuation uncertain. The trust structure mandates full agreement among trustees for renewals, placing the proposal in jeopardy.
TEDT Governing Rules
TEDT’s governing framework requires unanimous consent for trustee reappointments. With dissenting votes already cast, the likelihood of extension for both Srinivasan and Singh has significantly weakened. Report suggest Noel Tata, also a life trustee, has not yet voted on the matter.
The development marks another exit point for Srinivasan, who recently stepped down from the Bai Hirabai Trust in April following a complaint related to eligibility rules under trust deeds. Singh, however, continues in that role.
Internal Rift Widens
The development comes ahead of the May 8 meeting of Tata Trusts, which is expected to take up key governance and strategic matters, including a possible reshuffle of its nominees on the board of Tata Sons. According to reports, the discussions may also include a proposal to remove industrialist Venu Srinivasan from the Tata Sons board amid rising internal differences.
At the heart of the internal discord is the question of whether Tata Sons should go public. Srinivasan and Singh have reportedly expressed support for a listing, highlighting potential benefits such as enhanced transparency and market access.
However, the majority within Tata Trusts has traditionally favoured keeping the holding company unlisted to preserve long-term strategic control.
The issue is further complicated by regulatory developments. The Reserve Bank of India had earlier mandated that upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) be listed by September 2025.
Tata Sons, classified under this category, has so far remained unlisted and had sought exemption—though indications suggest regulatory relief may not be forthcoming.
Despite the ongoing debate, most trustees continue to support maintaining the status quo. While dissenting voices have emerged, there has been no formal move yet to reverse the Trusts’ long-standing position. The upcoming meeting, however, could prove pivotal in shaping the future course of one of India’s most influential business groups.