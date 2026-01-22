World Sees India Through Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar

Bullish on Karnataka's potential as the country's topmost investment destination among global investors, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said the world sees India through Bengaluru.
Speaking to PTI here in an interview during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he said Davos offers a lot of things to learn and he has met various leaders from across the globe and they feel that India is seen through Bengaluru.
"This is what they say. And I am telling them the importance of Karnataka and that it is a great state to work in," he said.
Shivakumar, who is here for the first time, said Karnataka offers a lot of opportunities for all sections of the industry.
Shivakumar, who was supposed to come here last year also but couldn't come, said there are several opportunities in sectors like technology, health care and artificial intelligence.
"Global investors are looking at the work we are doing on mobility for the entire state and they are also interested in work in the two tier, three tier cities,” he said.
"In Bengaluru, we are investing a lot of funds on the metro, flyovers, passes, tunnels, a lot of things. Everyone feels that Bengaluru is very safe, pollution is not there and the weather and culture are great," he said.
Shivakumar said he is also meeting a lot of foreign government leaders as well, including from the US, Europe and Saudi Arabia.
On areas of interest among foreign players for investments, he listed GCC, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, startups and health care.
He said Karnataka's economy is very strong compared to other parts of the country and it gives more taxes than many states.
"The Centre gets 43% of taxes from Karnataka, but we receive only 30%, but that is a different story," he said.
"We are Karnataka and as I said India is seen through Bengaluru and Karnataka," he said.