JD Vance's Pakistan Visit: What to Expect Amid Trump’s Iran Threats

JD Vance visits Islamabad for crucial US-Iran ceasefire negotiations ahead of April 22 deadline
Donald Trump threatens strikes; Iran resists talks amid US naval blockade
Mediators push for dialogue as both sides weigh risks of conflict vs extended ceasefire
US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Islamabad on Tuesday morning for high-level delegation talks with Iran. The second round of talks are expected yield a longer-term ceasefire between Tehran and Washington amid rising concerns over supply chain disruption and regional stability and as the temporary truce will expire on April 22.
A report by Axios suggest that the visit comes at a time when US President Donald Trump issuing fresh threats of bombing targeting Iranian infrastructure if an agreement is not reached. Washington also signalled that it may extend deadlines if there are signs of progress even if a deal is not reached.
However, conflicting reports also suggest that Vance will not visit Islamabad owing to security issued and the US delegation will include Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Iran Remains Reluctant
Following the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials said they would not participate in the next round of talks unless Washington lifts the blockade.
Iranian negotiators were reportedly under pressure from the Revolutionary Guards to maintain a hardline stance, even as mediators including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey pushed for renewed dialogue.
According to reports, Iran’s delegation received late approval from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday to attend the talks. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is expected to lead the Iranian delegation.
Trump Pressures Iran
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran, threatening major strikes if a deal is not reached before the ceasefire expires.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump said he was offering Iran “a reasonable deal,” adding that if Tehran refuses, “the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”
“They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my honor to do what has to be done — which should have been done to Iran by other Presidents for the last 47 years,” he added.
Mediators Remain Optimistic
Pakistan remains hopeful that Iran will attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday.
“We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid, but we are trying to ensure they are here when talks begin tomorrow or the day after,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Ceasefire Still in Limbo
With the two-week ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday, April 22, both Washington and Tehran warned they were prepared for conflict as uncertainty clouded the proposed talks in Pakistan.
“By imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump wants to turn this negotiating table into a surrender table or justify renewed hostilities as he sees fit,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.
“We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the last two weeks we have been preparing to show new cards on the battlefield.”