SC Pulls Up Greater Bengaluru Authority in Illegal Construction Case

SC seeks explanation from GBA over the alleged refusal to accept a court notice
Court unhappy with authorities' responses, saying many reports focused on identifying violations rather than acting on them
Fresh affidavits and faster case disposal ordered as the court tightens scrutiny of illegal constructions nationwide
The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) after a court report alleged that officials declined to accept a notice issued in a nationwide case concerning unauthorised constructions and land-use violations.
The directive was issued by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan during the hearing of an ongoing matter focused on illegal buildings, departures from approved construction plans, unauthorised changes in land use, and lapses in enforcement by urban planning authorities across the country.
The bench referred to an Office Report dated May 19, 2026, which stated that notices had been successfully served on all parties except the Greater Bengaluru Authority, where service was allegedly declined. The judges, while questioning the reason behind the refusal, directed the GBA Commissioner to personally explain the circumstances.
The authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This copy will be updated if and when a response is received.
The observations came as the Supreme Court expressed concern over what it described as pervasive violations of building and planning regulations across the country.
During the hearing, Amicus Curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha told the court that many of the affidavits submitted by authorities merely outlined surveys conducted to detect violations, but provided little information on the action taken against those found responsible.
The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the responses and directed all respondent authorities to submit revised affidavits specifying the steps taken to address violations, including measures such as sealing, demolition or any other action available under the law.
The court further ordered that these affidavits be personally sworn by the heads of the respective authorities.
In addition, the Supreme Court asked statutory appellate bodies and quasi-judicial forums handling cases related to illegal constructions and land-use breaches to expedite proceedings and, wherever feasible, dispose of pending matters within three months.
The case will next be taken up for hearing on August 4, 2026.