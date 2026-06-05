Target Seafood Exports Worth $30 Bn in Next 5 Years: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has set an ambitious target to boost India’s seafood exports from USD 8.5 billion to USD 30 billion in five years
The plan focuses on brand-building, reducing raw shrimp imports, and expanding global reach for Indian fish and marine products.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for increasing seafood exports to USD 30 billion over the next five years, up from the current USD 8.5 billion.
He also pitched for focusing on quality and manufacturing of value-added products to fetch good prices in international markets.
"Let's target USD 30 billion in the next five years," he said here at the national workshop on seafood exports.
He said the target can be achieved by focusing on increasing production and quality.
India has finalised nine free trade agreements with developed nations in the last three and a half years, and it will provide greater market access for the sector, Goyal added.
"Take India's fish across the world. Reduce import of raw shrimp and export value-added goods and build brands," he noted.
Speaking at the event, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said there is a need to raise India's share in global fisheries exports.
He said that efforts are underway to increase value addition in fisheries exports to maximise gains for exporters and small fishermen.
Singh also called for the creation of infrastructure to promote exports from inland states, whose share is less.
Despite high tariffs (55.8%) by the US, India's exporters ensured a rise in exports to the EU, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia to offset any losses, he added.
He also hinted that the National Fisheries Board will soon set up a regional office in Andhra Pradesh, the largest producer of fish and seafood exporter in India, with an aquaculture production of 55.39 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, and holds a 66% share in shrimp exports.
India's marine product exports reached a record ₹73,890.46 crore (USD 8.45 billion) in 2025-26, with export volumes of 19.72 lakh metric tonnes, while the sector has set a target of achieving ₹1 lakh crores in exports.
The US and China continued to be the principal destinations for Indian seafood exports, while frozen shrimp retained its position as the flagship export product.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said the government is looking to double the number of airports to over 350.
He added that there are plans to add more cargo airports in the country Naidu said that on the lines of One District One Product, the ministry is looking at developing one airport, one product.
He also suggested reducing processing time for export consignments at cargo terminals.