India’s GDP Grows 7.8% in Q4, Full-Year Growth at 7.7%

As per the central bank’s projections, growth for FY27 is expected at 6.6% in April–June 2026, 6.3% in July–September 2026, 6.5% in October–December 2026, and 6.8% in January–March 2027. Earlier, the RBI had estimated higher growth for each quarter at 6.8%, 6.7%, 7%, and 7.2% respectively.