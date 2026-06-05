Blackstone-backed AirTrunk Bets $30 Bn on India Data Centre Boom by 2030

AirTrunk will invest over $30 billion in India by 2030.
The plan includes building more than 5GW of data centre capacity.
The focus is on supporting AI and cloud infrastructure demand.
Blackstone-backed data centre operator AirTrunk has announced plans to invest more than ₹3 lakh crore (about $30 billion) in India by 2030. The investment will be used to expand digital infrastructure capacity driven by rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
The company said the programme will support the development of more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity across multiple states and union territories. It added that the expansion will help strengthen India’s position as a global hub for AI and cloud infrastructure investment, while also generating jobs and supply-chain opportunities.
Big Push for AI and Cloud Growth
AirTrunk said the planned investment is aimed at building large-scale capacity to support India’s fast-growing digital economy. The company noted that demand for cloud services, data storage and AI computing is increasing rapidly, requiring strong infrastructure support.
The company already has an India development pipeline of about 600 megawatts across Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad following its acquisition of Lumina CloudInfra in April 2026. AirTrunk had earlier said this portfolio could represent up to $5 billion in future development potential.
Founder and CEO Robin Khuda said India is creating strong conditions for technology investment, supported by government-led digital initiatives, talent availability and renewable energy access. He said the company was optimistic about India even before entering the market and is now expanding its commitment further.
India Becomes Global Data Centre Hub
Khuda’s announcement follows his first senior-level government engagement programme in India after AirTrunk entered the market through the acquisition of Lumina CloudInfra in April 2026. During the visit, he met officials in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to discuss infrastructure needs such as power supply, renewable energy access, water availability, talent development and faster project approvals.
AirTrunk said India is well positioned to attract global investment in AI and cloud infrastructure due to government initiatives such as Digital India, the IndiaAI Mission and the India Semiconductor Mission. The IndiaAI Mission, approved in March 2024, focuses on AI compute infrastructure, startups and safe AI systems.
The company said global investors are increasingly allocating capital to data centres and AI infrastructure. Reuters reported in May that Google and Blackstone plan to form a new AI cloud venture, with Blackstone committing $5 billion in equity to develop 500MW of data centre capacity by 2027. Reuters also reported this week that Blackstone recently raised $13.1 billion for its largest Asia private equity fund, with India and Japan among key deployment markets.
AirTrunk said digital infrastructure will play a central role in supporting India’s economic growth as AI adoption accelerates across industries.