Iran Warns of Retaliation After Donald Trump’s 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

Iran warns of retaliation if its energy infrastructure is attacked.
Donald Trump threatens strikes if Hormuz not reopened.
Strait closure risks removing ~20% of global oil supply.
India faces gas cuts as West Asia conflict disrupts energy flows.
The Iranian military has issued a warning to its "enemy" that it will hit back if any of its fuel and energy infrastructure is targeted, Tasnim News Agency reported. This came after US President Donald Trump gave the country 48 hours to fully open the Strait of Hormuz today.
"Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all infrastructure of energy, information technology, and desalination facilities belonging to the US and the (Zionist) regime in the region will be targeted," Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Lieutenant Colonel and key spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a central military command, warned.
Earlier today, Trump posted on Truth Social, threatening to attack Iran infrastructure. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST,” he wrote.
Former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani warned before he was killed that if anything happens to Iran's electricity, the entire region will experience a blackout within half an hour.
The US-Israel joint operation against Iran entered its fourth week with no early signs of cooling down. The war has evidently triggered fuel shortages globally since Hormuz remains closed. This is the first time the Strait has been closed.
A recent Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas study that a closure of the Hormuz that removes close to 20% of global oil supplies from the market during the second quarter of 2026 is expected to raise the average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price of oil to $98 per barrel and lower global real GDP growth by an annualised 2.9 percentage points in the second quarter 2026.
India, the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG, relies heavily on West Asia for its imports. Impact is already visible as the country implemented emergency natural gas supply cuts of 10%–30% for industrial consumers.