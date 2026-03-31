Iran Plans Tolls on Strait of Hormuz, Threatens Curbs on US-Linked Ships

US Signals De-escalation

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait. “The market is well supplied, and we are seeing more ships pass through on a daily basis as individual countries strike temporary arrangements with the Iranian regime. Over time, the US is going to reassert control over the straits, and there will be freedom of navigation, whether through US escorts or a multinational escort,” Bessent said.