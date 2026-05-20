Modi, Meloni Pitch India-Italy Alliance Around Manufacturing & Design

India and Italy launch structured industrial partnership framework
India-Italy action plan focuses on manufacturing, technology and design collaboration
Bilateral trade moves towards ambitious €20bn target amid stronger business ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his five-nation European tour in Rome on Wednesday, announcing a structured partnership framework with Italy built around joint manufacturing, design and technological collaboration, as bilateral trade pushes towards a target of 20 billion euros.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Modi said the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 offers a "practical and futuristic framework" for the relationship, with both sides committed to delivering results within defined timelines. The visit follows Modi's earlier stops in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.
The Prime Minister drew a pointed contrast between the two economies to make the case for deeper industrial ties. Italy, he said, is globally recognised for design and precision engineering, while India brings scale, talent and cost-effective innovation. That complementarity, he argued, forms the natural basis for a new cooperation model captured in the phrase he put forward: "Design and Develop in India and Italy and Deliver for the World."
On the commercial side, Modi noted that more than 800 Italian companies are already operating in India, and said the India-Italy Business Forum held during the visit reflected fresh confidence and ambition among industry leaders on both sides. Sectors earmarked for deeper collaboration include fashion, fintech, leather, logistics, mobility and manufacturing.
Bilateral trade between the two countries is advancing towards the 20 billion euro target, though Modi did not specify a timeline for reaching it.
Modi also used the Rome visit to express gratitude to Italy for its support in concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, and said both governments would work towards its early implementation so that businesses on either side could benefit fully. Italy's backing within the European Union has been seen as significant to getting the broader deal across the line.