What Did Iran Give the US? Donald Trump Hints at ‘Very Big’ Energy Deal

Donald Trump claims Iran gave a “valuable” oil-and-gas-related concession.
Details undisclosed, but linked to Strait of Hormuz developments.
Announcement comes alongside a proposed five-day pause in strikes.
Without providing many details on negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Tehran sent “very big present worth a tremendous amount of money”. He called it an energy-related concession to the US, describing it as a positive development.
Speaking at the White House, he suggested that the gift was linked to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil transit waterway that the United States has struggled to keep open.
“They gave us a present, and the present arrived today,” Trump said. “It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.”
"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did," he said, but did not comment further.
His comments came a day after he announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran after what he called “productive conversations” with the country, which Tehran has not confirmed.
His remarks deepened the confusion already prevailing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia since February 28.
Even as Trump announced on Monday that he was pausing US strikes on energy sites for five days to allow room for a deal, US Marines were reportedly already heading to the region, fuelling speculation of possible ground operations. The Pentagon is also reportedly planning to deploy a brigade combat team from the Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to support ongoing operations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two US officials.
Separately, the Trump administration is understood to have put forward a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran, according to the Associated Press, which cited a source briefed on the broad contours of the plan who was not authorised to speak on the matter publicly.