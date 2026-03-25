Crude Reverses Course on Iran Deal Hopes, Traders Still Eye $150

In yet another swing, the oil market dipped 5% on Wednesday following hopes of a ceasefire that could de-escalate the situation in West Asia and ease supply disruptions. Crude prices slumped to $98.28 per barrel in early trade following reports that the US had sent Iran a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran are “currently in negotiations” and signalled that Tehran is eager for conflict resolution and signing a peace deal, though the country has denied holding any direct talks with the White House, reports said.