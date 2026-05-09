Navrattan Cement to Invest ₹250 Cr to Set Up Green Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Navrattan Cement Industries LLP, a subsidiary of Navrattan Group, has announced an initial investment of ₹250 crore to set up a green cement manufacturing unit in Punjab.
The project will be set up in Rai Majra village, Rajpura, Patiala district, according to a company statement.
The upcoming plant will focus on advanced green cement technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency compared to traditional cement manufacturing methods, it said.
The company, which will generate employment opportunities and contribute to growth in the Rajpura region, is aimed at promoting sustainable and environmentally responsible cement manufacturing in India, aligning with the growing demand for low-carbon construction materials and green industrial infrastructure.
Commenting on the development, Navrattan Group founder Himansh Verma said the project reflects the group's long-term vision for sustainable industrial development.
"Our vision is to redefine the future of cement manufacturing through innovation, sustainability, and environmentally responsible technologies. This investment marks a significant step towards building a greener and more self-reliant industrial ecosystem in India," he said.
The company plans to scale the project in phases based on market demand and future expansion opportunities in the green construction materials sector.
Mumbai-based Navrattan Group operates in various verticals, such as science & technology, transportation, construction, infrastructure development, mining and alternative energy.