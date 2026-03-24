Trump Hints at Big Iran Deal, Says Strait of Hormuz Could Reopen Soon

The US President said Washington and Tehran have reached “major points of agreement,” raising hopes of a near-term deal.
Iranian state media denied any talks with the US, casting doubt on claims of diplomatic progress.
Any de-escalation could stabilise energy markets and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has agreed to engage in negotiations with the US for a potential deal, hinting at the possibility of a de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Israeli media reported. The development comes after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran held talks that resulted in what he described as “major points of agreement.”
Trump on Monday said discussions began on Sunday and were expected to continue, raising the possibility of a near-term agreement to end the war. He added that his envoy to West Asia, Steve Witkoff, and close aide Jared Kushner were involved in the talks with Iranian representatives.
Trump added that the US was “dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader.” However, Iranian state media cited a source denying any direct or indirect communications with Washington, hinting at a possible contradiction in Trump’s claims of diplomatic progress.
“With Iran, we’ve been negotiating for a long time, and this time, they mean business,” Trump said. He hinted that a breakthrough could come soon, given that the negotiations have now entered a more serious phase.
“We’re giving it five days, and then we’re going to see where that takes us. And I would say at the end of this period, I think it could very well end up being a very good deal for everybody,” Trump stated. Mixed reports are emerging about Iranian energy sites being attacked, which could risk a prolonged period of war and potentially trigger a global economic slowdown.
However, other media reports suggest Trump stepped back from his earlier threat to target Iran’s power network, claiming that any strikes on infrastructure would be postponed. The move followed Iranian warnings that it would target Israeli power facilities and infrastructure supplying US bases in the Gulf if Washington attacked Iran’s electricity grid, reports said.
Trump said the Strait would be “opened very soon” if talks succeed and suggested it could be “jointly controlled,” without specifying by whom.